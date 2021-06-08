PM's YUVA Scheme to Train, Publish Young Authors, Offers Stipend of Rs 50,000; Here's How to Apply

For youth below the age of 30, aspiring to become authors, the Ministry of Education has launched ‘Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors’ aka PM’s YUVA Scheme. Under the scheme, aspiring authors will be mentored and trained to write the book of their choice, get it published by 2022, and earn a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month for six months.

To be selected for the scheme, candidates will first have to participate in a nationwide competition. The entries have begun. The contest will close on July 31. Interested candidates need to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words at mygov.in. A total of 75 entries will be selected from all across the country. The winners will be announced on August 15 - 75th Independence Day.

The selected candidates will be first trained for three months. First, the National Book Trust India will organize two weeks writers’ online programme. Candidates will receive training from two eminent authors or mentors from NBT’s panel of authors and writers. Thereafter the authors will be trained by National camps organised by NBT for two weeks.

The young authors will get to expand their understanding and hone their skills through interaction at various international events such as Literary Festivals, Book Fairs, Virtual Book Fair, Cultural Exchange Programmes, etc. At end of the mentorship, the candidates will get a consolidated sum of Rs 3 lakh (Rs 50,000 per month).

A book or a series of books written by the young authors will be published by NBT, India as the outcome of the mentorship programme. The book will be translated into Indian languages. A royalty of 10 per cent will be payable to the authors

YUVA is a part of India@75 Project Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The candidates will write on themes such as national movement, unsung heroes, freedom fighters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the young generation to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom as a tribute to the heroes of India’s freedom struggle during one of his Man Ki Baat in January.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here