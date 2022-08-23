PNB Invites Applications for Junior Badminton Championship, How to Apply

PNB MetLife, recently announced the launch of its Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022, to be held in 12 states across India under the banner of 12 state badminton associations. All badminton players and aspirants between the ages of 7 to 17 years are eligible to compete in the championship. The different categories include under 9, under 11, under 13, under 15, and under 17.

With an aim to build the sport for young talent, the sixth edition will be conducted in 12 cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Chandigarh, Thrissur, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, and Delhi. The registration process will be open till October 12 and candidates can apply by calling at the registration number at 919319483219.

Also read| Success Story: UP Village Girl Grabs 100% Scholarship at US University, Aims to be a Data Analyst

The match format will be singles and each participant can play in a maximum of two categories, as long as the maximum age limit is upheld. The state winners will be invited to New Delhi for an awards ceremony with PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic Medallist and PNB MetLife Brand Ambassador and Ashish Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife.

On the launch of JBC 2022, PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic medallist, and brand ambassador said, “PNB MetLife’s Junior Badminton Championship is a great platform for the young budding Badminton talent in India. I’m delighted to be associated with a brand that lays emphasis on harnessing the potential of young sports enthusiasts who are poised to become the Badminton stars of tomorrow.”

In marking the launch of this year’s championship, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “We could not be more excited to be back on the ground with the sixth edition of JBC, a unique platform for young badminton aspirants across the country that has evolved into one of the most sought-after annual sports events in the Indian Badminton fraternity. There is no doubt that physical fitness is as important to a person’s happiness as fiscal fitness, and we encourage everyone to aim for a healthy way of living.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here