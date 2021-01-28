PNB Recruitement 2021: Punjab National Bank Announces 100 Vacancies for Post of Manager Security, Apply at www.pnbindia.in
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Image: Reuters)
The hard copy of the PNB Application Form 2021 has to be submitted to the bank office by February 15.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 28, 2021, 11:33 IST
The PNB Recruitment 2021 application processfor the post of Manager Security at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started. The PNB Application Form 2021 for the post of Manager Security canbe accessed on the website https://www.pnbindia.in/. The application forms were released on January 27 and aspiring PNB Recruitment 2021 candidates can download itand cash voucher till February 13 2021. The PNB Recruitment 2021 will fill in 100 vacancies for the post of Manager Security. The hard copy of the PNB Application Form 2021has to be submitted to the bank office by February 15.
If you want to apply for PNB recruitment 2021 for Manager Security, then take the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the website https://www.pnbindia.in/
Step 2: Scroll towards the bottom of the homepage, you will find the option ‘Recruitment’ at the right side. Click on this
Step 3: Open Application Form and Cash Voucher
Step 4: Download both the files and take a print out of the application form and cash voucher
Step 5: Fill in the details in both the form and cash voucher
Step 6: Post the application form and a copy of cash voucher to the address Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), HRM Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office plot no 4, Sector 10, Dwarka , New Delhi -110075
PNB recruitment 2021 for Manager Security: Application Fee
All candidates applying for PNB Recruitment 2021have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Women candidates from all categories and all the candidates from the SC and ST categories are exempted from paying the fees. However, they will have to bear the postage charges of Rs 50.
PNB recruitment 2021 for Manager Security: Age limit
- Candidates should not be less than 21 years old on January 1, 2021.
- The upper age limit is 35 years with a relaxation of 5 years for those belonging to SC and ST categories.
- OBC Candidates have a relaxation of three years.
- Children and family members of those who died in the 1984 riots have a relaxation in age of three years.
- Those candidates who were a domicile of the state of Jammu and Kashmir during January 1, 1980 to January 1, 1989 have a relaxation of three years.
- Ex-servicemen also have a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit.