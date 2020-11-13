PNB SO Admit Card 2020 Released at PNBindia.in: All You Need to Know

PNB SO admit card 2020 | The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the Special Office (SO) admit card 2020 on November 11 at PNBindia.in. The examination is conducted for managerial posts and the exam will be conducted in online mode during this month.

Candidates had applied for the exam during September 2020. The Admit card can be obtained from the official website of PNB and has to be carried by the candidate to their respective exam centre.

The exam centres have been placed in these cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Patna.

The admit card can only be accessed online and no email or physical post will be sent to the candidate. The PNB SO 2020 Admit Card should be downloaded as soon as possible as the last day to download it in November 22. After this, the online portal will be closed-off to the candidates.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download the Admit Card for PNB SO Exam:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website https://www.PNBindia.in/

Step 2: Visit the recruitment tab at the bottom corner

Step 3: Locate the PNB Specialist Officers Admit Card 2020

Step 4: It will take you to another portal where you need to input registration number

Step 5: Insert password and the Captcha correctly

Step 6: The new window will display the admit card

Step 7: The same can be downloaded and then printed

Though rare, there might discrepancies between the admit card and actual details of the candidate (on ID, photograph, or signature). In a case of either incorrect or false information, notify the authorities. The Help Desk can be reached at - 1 800 222 366 / 1 800 103 4566 numbers or via website. It is important to rectify the details, in case a mismatch is spotted at the centre, the exam might be in jeopardy.

As for the documents, the candidate needs to carry the following to be allowed for the exam:

• The PNB SO Admit Card 2020

• A government photo-ID (Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport, Employee Card etc)

• A photocopy of the ID proof (to be submitted)

• Two photographs (passport-sized and same as the one submitted on the registration form).