PNB SO Interview Admit Card Released at pnbindia.in

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) SO interview admit card has been released on January 22. The interview of Punjab National Bank will be held in February 2021. All the candidates, who have earlier registered to appear in the interview rounds, can now download the PNB SO Admit Card 2021 through the official site of Punjab National Bank- www.pnbindia.inEach candidate mustread the instructions provided on the hall ticket carefully. It must be noted that authorities will not send a separate admit card through the offline mode.

For downloading Punjab National bank SO recruitment Interview admits cards, candidates can use the following login credentials:

· Registration number/ Roll No

· Password/ Date of Birth

The admit card download window will remain open till February 6, 2021.

PNB SO Interview Call Letter: How to download

All those candidates who have passed the mains examination, are now eligible to appear in the interview round. To download the admit card candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PNB- pnb.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, find the PNB SO Interview Call Letter download link

Step 3: A new window will open. Key in your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ tab.

Step 6: After Submitting the details, the PNB SO Interview call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PNB SO Interview call letter and take its print out

Documents To Carry:

All the candidates appearing in the interview round will be required to carry the following documents:

· A valid admit card of the exam/interview

· Two photograph size photographs.

· Photocopy of Photo identity proof such as- PAN card, Passport, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Bank Passbook with a photograph, Voter ID card

· Identity Card issued by a recognized college/university