PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank Invites Applications for 535 Posts at pnbindia.in Before Sept 29

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of specialist officer (Manager and Senior Manager). The bank has released a notification for the recruitment of SO on its official website at pnbindia.in. There are total 535 vacancies. The application process started on September 8 and will continue till September 29. The last date for printing application is October 14.

Out of the total vacancies, 160 are for Manager (Risk), 200 for Manager (Credit), 30 for Manager (Treasury), 25 for Manager (Law), two for Manager (Architect), eight for Manager (Civil), ten each for Manager (Economic) and Manager (HR), 40 for Senior Manager (Risk) and 50 for Senior Manager (Credit).

Click on the direct link here.

The minimum age limit for all the posts are 25 years. The maximum age limit for all vacancies except Senior Manager (Risk) and Senior Manager (Credit) is 35 years. The upper age limit for those two posts is 37 years.

However, there is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe have been provided relaxation of five years, Other Backward Class (OBC) of three years and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities of 10 years.

How to apply -

Step 1: Visit at pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on apply for specialist officer link

Step 3: If you have not registered, first do it

Step 4: Provide details, upload photo and signature and make payment to apply

Those from SC, ST and PwBD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175. Candidates belonging to all other categories will be charged Rs 850 as application fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of online test and/or interview. The online test will have questions from Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude. Besides, the exam will test applicants’ Professional Knowledge.

There will be 50 questions each of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper will be 120 minutes and it will be of 200 marks.