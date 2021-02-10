PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: Apply for Grade 4 Posts by Today; Check Here How

Application for Grade 4 posts at the Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD) is open. Applicants seeking a career at PNRD can apply for the Grade IV posts of Peon and PRI at the commissionerate of PNRD headquarters, Assam Government. Aspirants can visit the official website - https://rural.assam.gov.in/, to fill the online application form by February 10 (midnight). As per the PNRD recruitment advertisement, as many as 377 vacancies are available for the posts of Peon and PRI. The educational qualification, as per the PNRD Grade 4 advertisement, mentions that only those aspirants from Assam who have passed Class 10 exam or equivalent exam will be eligible for posts.

Candidates also must have their names registered in any one of the Employment Exchanges of Assam and have a valid employment registration number.Applicants, registering for the PNRD Grade 4 posts, must be within 18 and 40 years of age. However, there exists relaxations for the candidates applying under SC/ST, OBC and physically handicapped categories. For the SC/ST applicants, the upper age limit 45 years, for candidates belonging to OBC, it is 43 and for the physically handicapped it is 50 years.

To be shortlisted for a career in the Grade 4 at PNRD, candidates have to qualify a written test. The PNRD recruitment test will be conducted in all the districts of Assam.

PNRD Recruitment 2021: Application ProcessStep 1: Visit the official websitehttps://rural.assam.gov.in/Step 2: Check and read the detailed PNRD notification, eligibility and register for the PNRD Grade 4 posts by filling the required detailsStep 3: Upload required scanned copies in the prescribed formatsStep 4: Submit the PNRD Grade IV application

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: Documents Required