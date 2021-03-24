Pokhriyal Launches Curriculum-based Comic Books for School Students

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched over 100 comic books created by teachers of CBSE affiliated schools and curated by NCERT. These books aim to imbibe cultural and social sensitivity in school children. These comic books are aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across classes 3-12 have been developed as innovative pedagogical resources, claims CBSE. The comic books have been developed for 16 subjects by teachers of various CBSE-affiliated schools across the country.

The comics are aligned with the topics of NCERT textbooks and have specific storyline and characters which students and teachers can relate to. Some of the key features of these comics are divided into smaller topics supported by worksheets and it dovetails with the learning objectives and outcomes. The books also include application-based examples to understand concepts and decrease the learning gaps, as per the board. These comics also aim to address issues of gender sensitivity, women empowerment, value education among other life skills.

Students and teachers can access these comics online on DIKSHA web portal or via the DIKSHA app on any android smartphone. On DIKSHA App, after downloading and creating a user profile, a learner can - select CBSE/NCERT board from dropdown and then select relevant grade and access subject wise comic books.

The comics can also be accessed through DIKSHA’s Chatbot on WhatsApp. The WhatsApp Chatbot presents a unique opportunity to expand the scope of digital learning. It presents a menu of options pertaining to digital learning and training on DIKSHA from which the user needs to select comic books and the relevant grade to start learning.

“The comic books have ushered in transformation of education to personalized learning, as the 21st century schooling focuses on knowledge, skills, attitudes, values and transformative competencies, that create holistic learners. The learner profile of each child needs transformation across every learning stage and age. It is hoped that teachers and students utilize these valuable resources for a joyful learning experience," CBSE said in an official statement.