Pokhriyal to Meet Education Secretaries, Discussion on Upcoming Academic Session Likely

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet education secretaries from all the states today. The meeting will be held virtually and start at 11 am. Pokhriyal will review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

He will also assess the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic on the education sector. A discussion on school reopening, mode of education for the upcoming academic session is likely to take place. Union minister will assess promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy, and preparation made by states.

Education institutes including universities, colleges, schools, and coaching classes have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. When some institutes had started reopening gradually, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic had hit India leading to an extension on curbs.

Now, the final exams for most of the universities are being held online while the students in the intermediate years are being promoted without final exams. For school students, while classes 1 to 9 have been promoted without exams in most states, the class 10 eams are cancelled and students will be promoted based on internal assessment. The class 12 board exams are postponed and the final decision is expected in June.

For the new academic sessions, while the AICTE has launched their academic calendar and announced to begin classes from September, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is yet to take the call.

Meanwhile, the minister will also be virtually attending the launch of the 15th Atal Online Faculty Development Programme today at 3.30 PM. He will also inaugurate the new academic calendar of AICTE at this event. The 61-year-old minister has recently recovered from COVID-19.

