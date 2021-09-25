Police too Asked Ensure Safety of Students as Schools, Colleges Reopen in Kerala

In addition to the education and health departments, the state police chief has also been directed to prepare a special plan to ensure the safety of students as schools and colleges in Kerala will reopen within a few weeks.

All Station House Officers (SHO) will convene a meeting of school principals and school management representatives in their area to discuss child safety and health-related issues. Cm said that the police will be responsible for ensuring the functionality of school vehicles carrying children. The assistance of the Department of Motor Vehicles can also be sought in this regard.

“Repairs to school vehicles must be completed by October 20th. Whether the children are brought in private vehicles or school vehicles, the drivers must have 10 years of working experience. A teacher should be appointed as the School Safety Officer in all schools," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CM also directed the station house officers to visit the schools and examine whether these matters are being implemented.

CM said micro-level planning should be carried out before the opening of the school with the participation of the parent-teachers committees, the local self-government bodies, education departments and the health workers of the primary health centers.

The risk of developing covid in children is relatively low, however, the possibility of infecting covid to at least a few children cannot be ruled out.

