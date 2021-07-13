CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pondicherry University Releases MBBS Results After Lt Governor Intervenes

Pondicherry University releases MBBS results (Representative image)

Pondicherry University released the MBBS results after the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory intervened following representation by students.

Pondicherry University on Monday released the results of the final year MBBS course after the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan intervened following representation by students. A press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said the delay of the publication of results was caused after students on July 10 put forward to Soundararajan their hardship of appearing for NEET to do PG course and also internship post-MBBS.

The release said the Lieutenant Governor, also the Chief Rector of the University intervened and ensured the publication of the results of the first-year MBBS students too. The varsity delayed the results citing the pandemic situation, the release added.

The final year MBBS exams were held in March/April. The students belong to medical colleges affiliated with the Puducherry University.

first published:July 13, 2021, 12:53 IST