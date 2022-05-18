Post Pandemic Hiring: Know Which Sectors, Cities Have Most Jobs

With GenZ already involved in the workforce and a significant chunk of millennials in decision-making positions, the hiring and recruitment landscape has revolutionized in the country, especially after the global pandemic.

The sectors which offer jobs, and the places where it is comparatively easier to get a job is changing quickly. Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform recently, in its insight report to shed light on how the job market in India will be perceived in the coming future

As per the report, here is a list of a few highest job-creating sector with highest paid jobs and top job-creating cities.

List of Highest Job-Creating sector

1. Sales and Business Development has accounted for 26.9 per cent of employment.

2. IT/ITES has created the second-highest employment with 20.6 per cent of employment for the year.

3. Procurement/Trade with 0.3 per cent was one of the least job-creating sectors for the year.

Among the list of highest paying jobs, Hirect’s Data says that IT Engineers (with the experience of 5-10 years) will be in the top 20per centof the highest paid.

List of Top Job-Creating Cities

Bangalore remains in the top position with the highest number of jobs and employment created with a 17.6 per cent proportion. Delhi grabs the second spot with an 11.5 per cent proportion Followed by Mumbai at 10.4 per cent Noida is at the tail with a 6.0 per cent employment proportion.

The report further said that, “In 2022, the hiring team needs to be specific in its approach. The “generalist” approach has been obsolete. No more, the companies are looking to hire ‘jack of all and master of none’ profiles. With the introduction

of Big Data and ML/DL in the mainstream, the talent acquisition team has created an absolute clarity on the expectations of the roles and responsibilities of the specific profile and mapping the entire journey of the position, simultaneously dealing with the attrition as the organizations don’t want to get trapped in a hire-fire cycle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.