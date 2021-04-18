Postpone Class X-XII Exams or Hold Them Online, Says Goa Oppn

Opposition parties in Goa on Saturday demanded that Class X and XII exams of the state board scheduled for April 24 be postponed or be held online in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte said the Pramod Sawant government must postpone these exams, being conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, for the safety of students.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had ruled out rescheduling the board examinations and had said all precautions would be in place.

