Postpone GATE 2022 Plea Filed in SC, Hearing Soon

Candidates seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) 2022 have filed a plea in Supreme Court. The SC has agreed to hear the case. A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justice AS Bopanna, and Hima Koli will hear the matter, as reported by news agency ANI. Advocate Pallav Mongia will be fighting the case on behalf of petitioners. The petitioners alleged that the exam should be postponed due to the ‘third wave’ of Covid-19 in the country. GATE is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

The petition claims that over 9 lakh students will be appearing for the exam and the organising authorities have not issued any guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam. The petition also claims that there is a lack of clarity considering the authorities allowed “asymptomatic candidates to take the exam" but there can be Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic students too. Further, symptomatic candidates can also take tests but not covid-19 positive symptomatic candidates, said petition. The petition alleged that the rules incentivise students to not get tested for Covid-19 as the instructions allow symptomatic but not covid positive students to take the test.

There are two PILs filed in the case. One by candidates appearing for the exam and another by a coaching institute teacher Umesh Dhande. Students and other stakeholders have been demanding deferment of the exam for a long. There have been several online protests regarding the same.

Listening to one of the concerns of candidates, IIT Kharagpur — exam organising institute - had released travel passes to allow smooth movement of students despite restrictions. The IIT is conducting the exam on behalf of the GATE committee. Those who clear GATE are not only eligible to seek admission in postgraduate courses in IITs, IISc and other top institutes but can also seek jobs in PSUs.

