Postpone NEET MDS 2022, Demands All India Dental Student Association

After the postponement of NEET PG 2022, NEET MDS students are also demanding a deferment on the same lines. After the ministry of health announced that the NEET PG 2022 which was scheduled to be held on March 12 will now be conducted on May 21, the MDS aspirants claim that they felt neglected.

All India Dental Student Association (DENTODONTICS) has put forward their demand to postpone NEET MDS 2022 examination. The association has written a letter to the President of the Dental Council of India, Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar stating their concerns about MDS 2022. NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 6.

A Letter has been sent to President Of DCI Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar Sir regarding #NEETMDS2022 aspirants needs to #DeferNEETMDS2022 #DelayNEETMDS2022Through @UDAIndia @drasmalhi @drdeepankar07We req DCI @mansukhmandviya to see the aspirants need & to do needful soon pic.twitter.com/oibNpn38Ts— All India Dental Student Association/DENTODONTICS (@dentodontics) February 6, 2022

In the letter written by DENTODONTICS, the association has said, “Due to the Covid pandemic, the current intern batch (2016) started internship very late, due to the delaying of their final year BDS university exams in most of the states. Now they are ineligible to appear in NEET MDS as per the criteria mentioned by the NBE.”

“For the sake of those Covid warriors who have stepped ahead when entire country was locked behind the doors, its high time the government of India should make a fair play of justice for each of NEET PG aspirants," read the letter. Students demand a deferement of 3-4 months for MDS aspirants.

They added that criteria for the academic year have been decided till March 31 due to which approximately 2500 interns will not be able to appear in the exam from different states. They have even pointed out the order of the Dental Council of India as unethical.

Citing the example of the NEET PG 2022 examination, the aspirants have demanded the postponement of the NEET MDS examination as well. The application window of NEET MDS 2022 has already been closed.

The decision of the centre came after MBBS graduates filed a petition claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to appear for the examination as they do not fulfil the criteria of the mandatory internship period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the internship period got extended and the deadline for the internship is May 31.

