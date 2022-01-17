Postpone NEET PG 2022, Demand Aspirants as Dates Clash with Counselling Process

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 are demanding postponement of the exams as the counselling process of NEET PG 2021 is clashing with this year’s exam. The students are demanding a gap between the exam and the counselling process so that those who do not get a seat during the counselling can appear for the NEET PG 2022.

As per the existing schedule, NEET PG 2022 will be held on March 12 and the last date to join medical colleges after the NEET PG counselling stray round is March 16. Taking to Twitter with the hashtag #Postponeneetpg2022, students have now put forth their grievances. "

People who are border ranks still can not predict if they will be selected or to study with two different ends. Please consider students mental health and please postpone the exam till May-June, wrote Twitter one user.

Earlier, a circular claiming that NEET PG counselling has been postponed was doing rounds on social media platforms. The decision to defer the exam dates has been taken in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the threat of a possible third wave, claimed the circular. The notice was fake and the government had issued an advisory later debunking the misinformation.

“Any student above 20k rank have to attend National counselling followed by state counseling, all this will disturb last 2 months crucial preparation for Neet PG 2022," wrote another.

How can a marginal rank holder attend counselling and exam at same time, don’t do injustice to aspirants#Postponeneetpg2022 https://t.co/zQHn5FLDgD— Dr SHUBHAM SINGH (@SHUBHAM70992560) January 14, 2022

#NEETPG2022 #postponeneetpg2022.People who are border ranks still can’t predict will they be selected or to study with two different ends Please consider students Mental Health &please postpone the exam till May-June.Respected @mansukhmandviya sir @NBEMS_INDIA#neetpg2022— Aditya Nevase (@AdityaNevase1) January 11, 2022

Sir, for any student above 20k rank have to attend National counciling followed by state Counseling, all this will disturb last 2months crucial preparation for Neetpg2022#PostponeNeetPg2022 @mansukhmandviya @NBEMS_INDIA https://t.co/zlxlr5BIdQ— BIBBU (@bibbu007) January 9, 2022

Respected Sir,The counselling gets over by 16th march and exam date is 12th March. We need gap between counselling and exam to prepare for the last NEET PG 2022. Please postpone exam till June/ July to do justice to aspirants.#postponeneetpg2022 https://t.co/uCWKPzLTp8— Swaroop Sankar GR (@gr_swaroop) January 14, 2022

Counselling ends by 16th March. Examinations on 12th March And what do the border line rankers do rather facing this turmoil of nation.#NEETPG2022#postponeneetpg2022— EriC Stephen (@Ericjusa) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the registration process for the NEET PG counselling 2021 will end today. The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) began the counselling after the Supreme Court’s nod to start the process with the existing quota limit of 10 per cent for EWS candidates, and 27 per cent for OBC. As many as four counselling rounds will be held to fill up the PG seats in the medical colleges. The counselling process began after a gap of one year and multiple protests conducted by resident doctors addressing the shortage of doctors in the country.

