'Postpone NEET PG, MDS by 10 Weeks,' Medical Aspirants Write in Letter to Health Minister

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeking a postponement in the medical entrance exams for postgraduate studies – NEET-PG, and NEET MDS. The doctors have sought a deferment by about 8-10 weeks.

The association claimed that the many doctors and interns will not be able to appear for the upcoming medical postgraduate entrance exams as their final exams got delayed. This could be an issue as these are the medical students who helped during two waves of covid-19.

There are approximately 5000 interns who served during the covid-19 pandemic as covid warriors who will be ineligible to take the exam as their final exams are delayed. This was due to them being posted in covid-19 duties responding to PM’s statement to use final year students, states the letter referring to Modi’s statement asking hospitals to take help from final-year medical students to address the shortage of medical staff during the covid-19 emergency.

Read | NEET 2022 Aspirants, Here’s a List of Top 25 Medical Colleges in India

Further, the counseling of NEET PG 2021 is still in process and is scheduled to be over by May 3. The delayed counseling process, claim students have put in “uncertainty.” In the letter, the students claim that they are in confusion about the proper conduction of counseling and the date when it will be finished

“The difference between exam date and mop up end is too short for an aspirant to prepare for the exam. This creates stressful conditions for mid-ranker students who form a huge chunk of appearing candidates as they have hope to do better if they do not get a seat in counseling but yet they won’t perform well due to lack of time,” the letter read.

“Students who are left with no seats but did not register due to being busy with counseling or who lost their seats during mop-up cancelation will require time to prepare as well as register for the exam. Allowing them time to reiser and squeeze them into the current schedule can be chaotic,” said the medical students’ body in their letter.

Meanwhile, NEET UG aspirants too are seeking a postponement till August. The exam is currently scheduled to be held in July. Students claim that they are not left with enough time to prepare as per the existing timetable.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.