Powergrid Corporation of India Limited Recruitment Open for Diploma Trainees, Here's How to Apply

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released a notification regarding recruitment of Diploma Trainees. The PGCIL Recruitment 2021 is going to be done for Northern Region Transmission System-III which will cover states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The recruitment process started from June 18 and will go on till July 8. Those interested in Powergrid Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 must apply for the same through www.powergrid.in. There are a total of 20 vacancies out of which 15 are for Diploma Trainee (Electrical) and the remaining 5 are for Diploma Trainee (Civil). At the time of training period, the candidate will get a stipend of Rs.27500/- per month

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear a computer-based test or a written test which will include objective-type questions. The duration of the paper consisting of two parts will be two hours.

PGCIL Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: For both the posts, the upper age is capped at 27 years, however, for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes must not be more than 30 years. Aspirants belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category can apply till the age of 32.

Educational Qualification: Only those candidates who have a full-time regular three-year Diploma in the relevant discipline of engineering from a recognized institute with 70% marks are eligible for applying. The candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Person With Disability category can apply for the position with pass marks.

PGCIL Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The Part-1 of the exam will be based on the Technical Knowledge Test/Professional Knowledge Test. It will have 120 questions from the respective discipline. The Part-2 of the paper will be the Aptitude Test which will include 50 questions on things like verbal comprehension, quantitative aptitude, data sufficiency & interpretation, numerical ability, vocabulary, reasoning ability.

