PPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2020 Out at ppsc.gov.in, Exam on February 13

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2020 Admit Card on its official website. The Commission has also released the exam schedule as well as seating arrangements for PPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2020. Those who have submitted the PPSC CCE application form within the stipulated date and time can download the admit card by using their registered login credentials.

The PPSC CCE application form 2020 was available from December 12 and the last date of submission was December 30. Candidates must know that it is mandatory for them to carry a hard copy of the PPSC CCE Hall Ticket 2020 to the allotted exam venue.

How to download PPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage, and click on the link which

reads “ PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING PSCS COMBINED COMPETITIVE PRELIMINARY

EXAMINATION 2020 AND SEATING PLAN UPDATED 29-01-2021”.

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the tab for download admit card

Step 4. Enter your PPSC CCE registration number and password

Step 5. PPSC CCE hall ticket will be displayed, download and take a printout of it

The PPSC CCE Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13 in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm at various centres across the state. Candidates can check the exam venue and their seating arrangement according to their roll number directly from here.

PPSC CCE prelims will consist of two papers- General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The question paper will be bilingual,printed in English and Punjabi except for the questions from language proficiency section. Candidates qualifying the PPSC CCE prelims will be furtherappear for the mains exam.