Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: Apply for Job in Doordarshan, Here's How

Doordarshan News, New Delhi, has invited applications for the recruitment of assignment coordinator, broadcast executive, copy writer, and guest coordinator posts for its DD India 24X7 English News Channel. The shortlisted candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis for one year. Interested candidates can apply for the same on or before April 20. The application has to be filled offline and submitted at the office of the Doordarshan News, New Delhi.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancies details

Assignment Coordinator: 4

Broadcast Executive: 5

Copy Writer: 4

Guest Coordinator posts: 1

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: Post-wise eligibility criteria

Assignment Coordinator: Applicants must hold a Graduation Degree/ PG Diploma in Mass Communication/ Journalism from any recognized university/institute with at latest 5 years ost work experience. They should also be proficient in the English language. The upper age limit is 40 years.

Broadcast Executive: Those having Graduation Degree/ Professional Diploma in Radio/TV Production from a recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 5 years of work experience are eligible to apply. They must not exceed the maximum age limit of 40 years.

Copy Writer: The essential qualification requires PG Diploma in Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognized University/Institute with graduation in the relevant language. The maximum age limit is 40 years

Guest Coordinator: Candidates applying for Guest Coordinator must hold a Graduate degree in Public Relations/Journalism. The upper age limit is 45 years and the minimum work experience is Seven years.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Those meeting the eligibility criteria can take a print out of the application form, fill in the required details and send it to Deputy Director (HR), Room No. 413, 4th Floor, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower-B Copernicus Marg, New Delhi–110001, via registered post/courier/dropbox.

They can also submit the application at the reception of Doordarshan Ofice, Tower-B Copernicus Marg, New Delhi–110001. Applicants must attach all the required documents along with the application form.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here