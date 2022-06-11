Prepare Students to be Job Givers, Not Only Job Seekers: Education Minister Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that students need to prepared to be job givers and not only job seekers. He also spoke about the rising number of unicorns in the country as an indicator of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem while attending the closing ceremony of a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of central universities and directors of Institutes of National Importance (INI).

He also called for leveraging technology to further decolonize education as well as strengthening alumni network and engage efforts being taken in the area of internationalization of education in India, including the Study in India programme. The minister further called upon colleges and universities to target exponential growth towards building future-ready workforce.

Speaking about the challenges and opportunities in the new world propelled by technology, he said that India has shown its technological prowess in various initiatives like UPI, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Aadhar. “We must build upon this strength and make a future-ready workforce to embrace the changes arising out of Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on June 7. The president is the visitor of 161 central institutes of higher education. Out of 161 institutes, 53 attended the conference physically while others are connected virtually. During the conference the president also hosted and honored some of donors, whose generous contribution has helped in building up a culture of “giving back” and promoting the objective of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” in central higher education institutions.

The conference was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar; Advisor to the Prime Minister, Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy, Chairman UGC, Chairman AICTE, Chairperson, NCVET, heads of central universities, institutes of higher learning and senior officials from the ministry of education and the president secretariat.

In different sessions, the conference deliberated on various topics such as –International rankings of Higher Education Institutions, collaboration between academia-industry and policymakers, integrating school, higher and vocational education, education and research in emerging and disruptive technologies.

