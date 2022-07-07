Prepare Yourself to be Future Workforce Not for Degrees: PM Modi at Shiksha Sangam

While inaugurating a three-day seminar on NEP 2020 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the youth must be prepared not only for degrees, but also contribute to the nation and become significant human resources needed to take the country forward.

He added that the foundational aim behind the policy is to bring education out from the limits of narrow thought-process and to integrate it with the modern ideas of the 21st century. He added that NEP 2020 will as a roadmap to guide the education system in the country and it will not be just another document.

PM Modi added that university students must get first-hand experience. He gave an example of agriculture university students who are working in the laboratory of a varsity but have not worked in the land while those working in land might not have the educational qualification. Hence, we must ensure that to bring lab to land and vice-versa.

Not only did India recover rapidly from the Covid pandemic, but it also became one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. We are the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, PM Modi added.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi organised to discuss and deliberate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will see 400 heads of universities, policy makers, academicians, researchers take part in the event. It has organised in association with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and will go on till July 9.

For NEP 2020, work has also been done on a major infrastructure overhaul in the education sector of the country. It is paving way for education in regional languages. Ancient Indian languages like Sanskrit are also being carried forward, the PM said. Students must be prepared for the tomorrow and years to come.

The summit is also being attended by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. Topics that will be covered during the seminar include holistic and multidisciplinary education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, ranking and accreditation of universities, digital empowerment, Indian knowledge systems, employability, skill development, online education, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.