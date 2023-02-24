All competitive and government recruitment exams, including those for the UPSC, SSC, Bank PO/Clerk, and other positions, include a significant and standard section on general knowledge or general awareness. News18 often comes up with important topics and GK questions to educate the learners about static as well as current events in India and across the world. We have shared some important questions and answers below, that will keep you updated about recent developments and happenings.

1. What percent of India’s capital procurement budget has been set aside for domestic industry?

[A] 25

[B] 50

[C] 75

[D] 100

Correct Answer: [C] 75

2. What is the name of the first cruise ship manufactured in India?

[A] Ganga Vilas

[B] Bharat Vilas

[C] Histo Brustro

[D] Bharat Café

Correct Answer: [A] Ganga Vilas

3. Which state accounted for the highest death row inmate population as per the ‘Annual Death Penalty Report, 2022?

[A] Gujarat

[B] Uttar Pradesh

[C] Assam

[D] Nagaland

Correct Answer: [B] Uttar Pradesh

4. As of January 2023, which country is dealing with a deadly flood emergency?

[A] New Zealand

[B] USA

[C] Russia

[D] China

Correct Answer: [A] New Zealand

5. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Mandal Commission was constituted?

[A] Indira Gandhi

[B] Morarji Desai

[C] Rajiv Gandhi

[D] V P Singh

Correct Answer: [B] Morarji Desai

6. In India, who is authorised to impose reasonable restrictions on fundamental rights?

[A] Parliament

[B] Courts

[C] President

[D] Prime minister

Correct Answer: [B] Courts

7. In which among the following countries was Azad Hind Fauz formed?

[A] India

[B] Singapore

[C] Japan

[D] Germany

Correct Answer: [B] Singapore

8. Among the following, which tournament is recognized as World Team Championships for Women?

[A] Thomas Cup

[B] Uber cup

[C] Helvetia Cup

[D] Spanish Open Badminton

Correct Answer: [B] Uber cup

9. Who developed the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app?

[A] RBI

[B] NPCI

[C] SEBI

[D] NASSCOM

Correct Answer: [B] NPCI

10. Which tribe believes Diwali to be a symbol of mourning?

[A] Khasi

[B] Munda

[C] Bhil

[D] Tharu

Correct Answer: [D] Tharu

