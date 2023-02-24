All competitive and government recruitment exams, including those for the UPSC, SSC, Bank PO/Clerk, and other positions, include a significant and standard section on general knowledge or general awareness. News18 often comes up with important topics and GK questions to educate the learners about static as well as current events in India and across the world. We have shared some important questions and answers below, that will keep you updated about recent developments and happenings.
1. What percent of India’s capital procurement budget has been set aside for domestic industry?
[A] 25
[B] 50
[C] 75
[D] 100
Correct Answer: [C] 75
2. What is the name of the first cruise ship manufactured in India?
[A] Ganga Vilas
[B] Bharat Vilas
[C] Histo Brustro
[D] Bharat Café
Correct Answer: [A] Ganga Vilas
3. Which state accounted for the highest death row inmate population as per the ‘Annual Death Penalty Report, 2022?
[A] Gujarat
[B] Uttar Pradesh
[C] Assam
[D] Nagaland
Correct Answer: [B] Uttar Pradesh
4. As of January 2023, which country is dealing with a deadly flood emergency?
[A] New Zealand
[B] USA
[C] Russia
[D] China
Correct Answer: [A] New Zealand
5. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Mandal Commission was constituted?
[A] Indira Gandhi
[B] Morarji Desai
[C] Rajiv Gandhi
[D] V P Singh
Correct Answer: [B] Morarji Desai
6. In India, who is authorised to impose reasonable restrictions on fundamental rights?
[A] Parliament
[B] Courts
[C] President
[D] Prime minister
Correct Answer: [B] Courts
7. In which among the following countries was Azad Hind Fauz formed?
[A] India
[B] Singapore
[C] Japan
[D] Germany
Correct Answer: [B] Singapore
8. Among the following, which tournament is recognized as World Team Championships for Women?
[A] Thomas Cup
[B] Uber cup
[C] Helvetia Cup
[D] Spanish Open Badminton
Correct Answer: [B] Uber cup
9. Who developed the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app?
[A] RBI
[B] NPCI
[C] SEBI
[D] NASSCOM
Correct Answer: [B] NPCI
10. Which tribe believes Diwali to be a symbol of mourning?
[A] Khasi
[B] Munda
[C] Bhil
[D] Tharu
Correct Answer: [D] Tharu
