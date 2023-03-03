All competitive and government recruitment exams, including UPSC, SSC, Bank PO/Clerk and other positions include a significant and standard section on general knowledge or general awareness. Though it can include anything and everything. General knowledge questions are not as dynamic in scope as general awareness or the current affairs section. Some simple questions which can be remembered are better to gain knowledge for the future as well. We have shared some important questions and answers below, that will help you to prepare.

Question 1. In the human body, how many muscles are present?

639

651

637

640

Answer: Option (B) 651

Question 2: In which unit Sound is measured?

Decibel

Coulomb

Cycle

Hum

Answer: Option (A) Decibel

Question 3: What does the spleen do?

Digest food

Form blood

Destroys old blood cells

Produce calcium

Answer: Option (C) Destroys old blood cells

Question 4: The longest cell of the human body is?

Skin

Spleen

Nerve Cell

None of the above

Answer: Option (C) Nerve Cell

Question 5: Which of the following aquatic animals has three hearts?

Octopus

Blue Whale

Shark

Crocodile

Answer: Option (A) Octopus

Question 6: Which among these is the highest-flying bird in the world?

Rhea

Ruppell’s Griffon Vulture

Eagle

Ostrich

Answer: (B) Ruppell’s Griffon Vulture

Question 7: Saurology is the study of what?

Snakes

Lizard

Fish

Cockroach

Answer: Option (B) Lizard

Question 8: Which organ in the human body is also known as the “Guardian police of the body”?

Liver

Heart

Lungs

Stomach

Answer: Option (A) Liver

Question 9: Who discovered Nucleus?

Robert Hooke

Charles Darwin

Robert Brown

Joseph Banks

Answer: Option (C) Robert Brown

Question 10: Among the following which is the biggest blood vessel of the body?

Artery

Aorta

Vein

Alveoli

Answer: Option (B) Aorta

