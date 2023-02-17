General knowledge is a very important part of all competitive exams and helps a candidate gain knowledge about the things around him. Though it can include anything and everything, good preparation is what you need to crack this portion of any exam. General knowledge questions are not as dynamic in scope as general awareness or the current affairs section. Once we memorise them well, they always come in very handy. All you need is a strategy to prepare for the exam.

Candidates need to be confident when they appear for the exam to perform well. They should even take their meals regularly and exercise daily to keep themselves motivated. Along with this, a proper comparison with an exam’s previous year’s question papers is needed, so that you get an idea about the more important topics. Here are a few General Knowledge questions that will surely help you feel confident:

Question 1. Name the largest planet in our solar system.

Answer – Jupiter

Question 2. Which city is referred to as Manchester in Japan?

Answer – Osaka

Question 3. Who founded the Deccan Educational Society organisation during India’s freedom struggle movement?

Answer – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Question-4. Name the Governor General of India during the mutiny of 1857.

Answer – Lord Canning

Question-5. Name the river that flows through Vindhyachal and Satpura hills.

Answer – Narmada

Question-6. Name the state where Kundapur and Karwar Mangroves are located.

Answer – Karnataka

Question-7. Name the first nuclear plant established in India.

Answer – Tarapur Nuclear Plant

Question-8. Vivekananda Rock Memorial is located in which state?

Answer – Tamil Nadu

Question-9. Who referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a half-naked fakir?

Answer – Winston Churchill

Question-10. On which date is ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’ celebrated?

Answer – December 7

We hope this article with preparation tips was helpful for our readers. All the candidates must try to stay calm and confident and revise all the concepts to score better marks in the exam. Proper preparation is the key to clearing any exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here