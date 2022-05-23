CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Preparing For Competitive Exams? Test Your GK With These 10 Questions

We have brought 10 crucial objective questions related to History, Art & Culture, Environment, Politics, etc.

We have brought 10 crucial objective questions related to History, Art & Culture, Environment, Politics, etc.

The high-scoring subject is aimed to test the general understanding of a candidate.

Education and Careers Desk

General Knowledge (GK) is a very important component of all the competitive exams conducted by the government for the recruitment in Banks, SSC, Railway, Civil Services, etc. Hence, the high-scoring subject is aimed to test the general understanding of a candidate.

For a candidate, its preparation is essential to ensure success in government exams. We have brought 10 crucial objective questions related to History, Art & Culture, Environment, Politics, etc. Test your knowledge, and if you get it wrong, we have got the correct answers as well.

When is World Turtle Day celebrated?
(A) 23 May
(B) 24 May
(C) 25 May
(D) 26 May
Answer (A) 23 May

When did Bachendri Pal become the first woman to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak?
(A 20 May
(B) 18 May
(C) 17 May
(D) 23 May
Answer (A) 23 May

Which country hosted the Deaflympics 2021?
(A) France
(B) Spain
(C) Brazil
(D) Canada
Answer- (C) Brazil

Which state/UT government is planning to launch Urban Agriculture Policy?
(A) Rajasthan
(B) Gujarat
(C) Delhi
(D) Madhya Pradesh
Answer- (C) Delhi

The Indian subcontinent was originally a part of?
(A) Jurassic Land
(B) Gondwana Land
(C) Aryavarta Land
(D) Angar Land
Answer – (B) Gondwana Land

To whom is Patanjali related?
(A) Vaisheshik Darshan
(B) Nyaya Darshan
(C) Sankhya Darshan
(D) Yoga Darshan
Answer- (D) Yoga Darshan

Losang is a festival celebrated in?
(A) Sikkim
(B) Arunachal Pradesh
(C) Kerala
(D) Nagaland
Answer- (A) Sikkim

The first month of the Shaka calendar is?
(A) Chaitra
(B) Bhadrapada
(C) Magha
(D) Vaishakh
Answer- (A) Chaitra

When is International Labor Day celebrated?
(A) 1st February
(B) 1st March
(C) 1st April
(D) 1st May
Answer – (D) 1st May

Where are Girnar hills located?
(A) Gujarat
(B) Orissa
(C) Goa
(D) Assam
Answer- (A) Gujarat

first published:May 23, 2022, 12:32 IST