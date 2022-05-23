Preparing For Competitive Exams? Test Your GK With These 10 Questions

General Knowledge (GK) is a very important component of all the competitive exams conducted by the government for the recruitment in Banks, SSC, Railway, Civil Services, etc. Hence, the high-scoring subject is aimed to test the general understanding of a candidate.

For a candidate, its preparation is essential to ensure success in government exams. We have brought 10 crucial objective questions related to History, Art & Culture, Environment, Politics, etc. Test your knowledge, and if you get it wrong, we have got the correct answers as well.

When is World Turtle Day celebrated?

(A) 23 May

(B) 24 May

(C) 25 May

(D) 26 May

Answer (A) 23 May

When did Bachendri Pal become the first woman to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak?

(A 20 May

(B) 18 May

(C) 17 May

(D) 23 May

Answer (A) 23 May

Which country hosted the Deaflympics 2021?

(A) France

(B) Spain

(C) Brazil

(D) Canada

Answer- (C) Brazil

Which state/UT government is planning to launch Urban Agriculture Policy?

(A) Rajasthan

(B) Gujarat

(C) Delhi

(D) Madhya Pradesh

Answer- (C) Delhi

The Indian subcontinent was originally a part of?

(A) Jurassic Land

(B) Gondwana Land

(C) Aryavarta Land

(D) Angar Land

Answer – (B) Gondwana Land

To whom is Patanjali related?

(A) Vaisheshik Darshan

(B) Nyaya Darshan

(C) Sankhya Darshan

(D) Yoga Darshan

Answer- (D) Yoga Darshan

Losang is a festival celebrated in?

(A) Sikkim

(B) Arunachal Pradesh

(C) Kerala

(D) Nagaland

Answer- (A) Sikkim

The first month of the Shaka calendar is?

(A) Chaitra

(B) Bhadrapada

(C) Magha

(D) Vaishakh

Answer- (A) Chaitra

When is International Labor Day celebrated?

(A) 1st February

(B) 1st March

(C) 1st April

(D) 1st May

Answer – (D) 1st May

Where are Girnar hills located?

(A) Gujarat

(B) Orissa

(C) Goa

(D) Assam

Answer- (A) Gujarat

