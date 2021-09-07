Preparing for CTET 2021 Exam? Here Are Types of Questions They May Ask

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in July notified the aspiring candidates about the examination date of CTET 2021. According to the official notice, the next CTET examination will be conducted online during December 2021/January 2022. According to media reports, UPTET 2021 is likely to be conducted in October. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced that they would conduct the exam in mid-December 2021.

According to a CBSE press release, the question papers will be developed from within the existing syllabus of CTET to assess more of a conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking of the candidate. To conduct the examination, the CBSE will set up centres in the districts, where the candidates will be provided facilities to attempt online mock tests.

Here are the kinds of questions that may be asked in CTET 2021:

Which option is not related to the social-psychological needs of the child?

Consistency

Appreciation

Emotional Security

Removal of waste materials from the body Answer – 4

Which of the following options is false in relation to ‘How do children learn?

In many ways

Only in the classroom

Learn naturally

When cognitively prepared Answer – 2

Which of the following is the driving factor for learning?

External

Motivation to avoid failure

Personal Satisfaction

None of these Answer – 3

From which of the following given factors, Vygotsky laid the most emphasis on the role?

Social

Mentally

Hereditary

Physical Answer 1

NCERT books are considered the best source to prepare for the test. However, certain other books that are available in the market, as well as online, should also be referred to by the candidates while preparing for the test.

