Preparing for Government Jobs: Here’s list of Top Recruitments to Apply for This Week

Lakhs of candidates across states and age groups apply for jobs in the government sector in India. Candidates awaiting to find the right government sector jobs for themselves can check the list of jobs to apply for this week. Here’s the list of top government jobs to apply for this week:DSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will be closing the application process for various posts on April 14. The online applications can be submitted on the official website, www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. A total of 1809 seats are available for various posts, including special education (primary) officer, assistant foreman, personal assistant, junior engineer, assistant engineer, draftsman, and technical assistant. The details of the vacancies can be checked hereUPSC IES/ISS Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Indian Engineering Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) registration starting April 7. Aspirants can apply for the same at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm IST on April 27. The preliminary exam 2021 for IES is scheduled to be conducted from July 18, while the ISS prelims 2021 will start from July 16. Know about the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details hereChandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has started the recruitment drive to fill 172 posts for various departments starting April 8. The registration for the same can be done at mcchandigarh.gov.in till May 3. The shortlisted candidates will be appointed at various posts including firemen, station fire officer, clerks, sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, and draftsmen. Check the details of vacancies here JKSSC Recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified 2311 vacancies in the general administration department, revenue department, health and medical education department, cooperative department, floriculture, gardens and parks department, department of law, justice, and parliamentary affairs, and department of skill development. The recruitment drive will start on April 12 and will conclude on May 12. Here are detailsJPSC Recruitment 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will be recruiting the 124 veterinary doctors on the basis of written examinations and an interview. Interested candidates can apply at www.jpsc.gov.in. by April 16. The fee payment window, however, will remain active till April 17. Check the detailed notification here Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railways has invited applications for the post of apprentices at the West Central Railway, Kota, and North Central Railway, Jhansi. Candidates can apply at the regional website, www.mponline.gov.in on or before April 30 for West Central Railway, Kota and till April 16 for North Central Railway, Jhansi. Maximum 716 candidates will be selected for WCR and 480 for NCR. Click here to read the detailsPGCIL Recruitment 2021: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is conducting the recruitment of 26th batch of executive trainees for electrical, electronics and civil trade through GATE 2021. Those who have qualified GATE 2021 can apply at www.powergridindia.com before April 15. Details are provided hereHARTON Recruitment 2021: A total of 310 posts for Data Entry Operators are to be filled in Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited through a recruitment exam. Those willing to serve in the abovementioned department can apply at harton.org.in. The date for recruitment exam is yet to announce, however, admit card for successful applicants will be released on April 16. Candidates must note that they have to demonstrate data punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions per minute in the typing test. Read notification hereUttar Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh child development and nutrition department has invited applications for 5300 Anganwadi, Mini Anganwadi and Anganwadi helpers. The application process for the same will be concluded on April 16 at balvikasup.gov.in. Applicants will be directly recruited on the basis of merit. The minimum educational qualification is Class 10. Check the details here
