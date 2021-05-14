Preparing for SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam for 5000 Posts? Know Paper Pattern, Selection Process

After the State Bank of India (SBI) released a notification advertising for over 5000 vacancies for the post of junior associates or clerks, lakhs of government job aspirants have already started preparing. If you are looking to work in SBI, here’s a look at the selection process for the recent job and how to get through it.

SBI Junior Associate, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Firstly, one has to apply for the job. The application process is open and will conclude on May 17. Interested can apply at sbi.co.in or bank.sbi/careers. The selection process consists of an online preliminary test. Those who clear prelims will be called for mains in which candidates will also be assessed based on their local language.

The first exam to be held will be prelims. All the aspirants will appear for prelims and only selected ones will get through. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in June.

The online preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. This test would be of one-hour duration consisting of three sections - English language with 30 questions, and numerical ability and reasoning ability having 35 questions each.

The English language (30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 marks) tests will be conducted for 20 minutes each and will carry a total of 100 marks. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. One-fourth of the marks assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

There are no minimum qualifying marks for the test. An adequate number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for the Main exam by the bank. The cut-off will be announced based on the results.

SBI Junior Associate, Clerk Recruitment 2021: What next?

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. Main will consist of questions from general or financial awareness (50 marks), general English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks), and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks). The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes and will carry a total of 200 marks.

The questions in objective tests, except for the test of general English will be in both English and Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

SBI Junior Associate, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here