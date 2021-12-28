CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ProKabaddiLeague
Home » News » education-career » Preparing for UPSC Civil Services? Here's Your Weekly Digest for Current Affairs
4-MIN READ

Preparing for UPSC Civil Services? Here's Your Weekly Digest for Current Affairs

If you are one of the aspirants, we got you covered. Every Saturday, we bring you major happenings from around the week:(Representative image)

If you are one of the aspirants, we got you covered. Every Saturday, we bring you major happenings from around the week:(Representative image)

If you are one of the aspirants, we got you covered. Every Saturday, we bring you major happenings from around the week:

Education and Careers Desk

UPSC civil services aspirants often find it hard to keep up with the news event and keep a tab of the daily happenings. Many civil services toppers have conveyed to reading multiple newspapers and keeping tab of online portals to get their daily news along with their preparations. If you are one of the aspirants, we got you covered. Every Saturday, we bring you major happenings from around the week:

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa Top Centre’s Good Governance Index; UP Shows Big Improvement

 Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa have emerged as the top three states in the Good Governance Index 2020-21 issued by the Centre on Saturday while Delhi topped the list of Union Territories (UTs). Gujarat registered an over 12% increase and Goa registered a nearly 25% increase over the indicators recorded by these states in the last index issued in 2019. A big surprise was Uttar Pradesh which has shown incremental growth of nearly 9% over its 2019 performance and in fact secured the top position in the commerce and industry sector, which was one of the 10 sectors of good governance that were covered by the index.
Read| Over 3,900 Teaching Posts Vacant in Constituent Colleges of Delhi University: Govt

Danish Siddiqui to Get Mumbai Press Club’s ‘Journalist of the Year’ Award Posthumously
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died while being on an assignment in Afghanistan, will be posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club, the journalists’ body announced on Friday. Siddiqui, who had a long stint of working in the financial capital before shifting base to New Delhi, was the chief photographer for the news agency Reuters. He is being awarded “for his spectrum of the investigative and impactful body of news photography ranging from the Rohingyas and anti-CAA protests to Covid-19 and the Afghanistan Civil War", the club said.

In 2021, India Did a US-Russia Rebalance as China Remained Brazen and Afghanistan Collapsed

Tackling China in Eastern Ladakh was the biggest immediate concern with which India stepped into 2021. The friction was over six months old by then. India had warned Beijing of an adverse impact on the overall bilateral relations due to the ongoing tension. Eight rounds of Corps commander-level talks and almost an equal number of diplomatic-level talks had taken place by the end of 2020 but to no avail. The first breakthrough came in February 2021. Out of the over five friction points, the two sides agreed to disengage at Pangong Lake. In his statement in Parliament, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “Disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner… These are mutual and reciprocal steps and any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank area will be removed and the landforms will be restored.”

DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight Test of Indigenous Expendable Aerial Target ‘Abhyas’

 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight test of indigenously-developed high-speed expendable aerial target ‘Abhyas’ off the Chandipur coast in Odisha on Thursday. “During the flight trial, high subsonic speed trajectory (of Abhyas) at a very low altitude with high endurance was demonstrated," the DRDO’s statement noted. Two boosters provided initial acceleration during launch and a small turbojet engine was used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance, it mentioned. “The indigenous data link designed by a Bengaluru-based industry partner has been successfully flown and tested during the flight," it noted.
Read|327 Teaching, Non-teaching Staff Members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE Died Due to COVID-19: Govt

BJP Launches Micro Donation Drive to Become ‘Aatmanirbhar’, PM Modi Chips in with Rs 1,000

On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda launched a micro donation drive in the party’s road to becoming a self-reliant organisation in the service of the nation.Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon chipped in with Rs 1,000 and shared the launch of the donation drive on Twitter. He tweeted, “I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong."

Odisha CM Announces Rs 6,000 Special Covid Assistance for Newspaper Hawkers

In a first, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Rs 4.38 crore special Covid assistance for newspaper hawkers. Under this assistance, Rs 6,000 will be provided to each registered hawker in the state. The Department of Information & Public Relations prepared and registered digital databases of 7,300 hawkers. The assistance will be provided by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount will be credited directly to their bank account.

Shringla Raises Security Concerns with Myanmar’s Military Junta; Emphasises India’s Interest in Seeing Early Return to Democracy

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has raised matters relating to India’s security in the border areas with Myanmar’s State Administration Council as he made the first high-level outreach to the military junta here during which he emphasized New Delhi’s interest in seeing the country’s early return to democracy and the release of detainees and prisoners. Shringla is here on a two-day working visit, in the first by the top Indian diplomat after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1. The powerful State Administration Council (SAC) is headed by General Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:December 28, 2021, 11:28 IST