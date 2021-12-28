Preparing for UPSC Civil Services? Here's Your Weekly Digest for Current Affairs

UPSC civil services aspirants often find it hard to keep up with the news event and keep a tab of the daily happenings. Many civil services toppers have conveyed to reading multiple newspapers and keeping tab of online portals to get their daily news along with their preparations. If you are one of the aspirants, we got you covered. Every Saturday, we bring you major happenings from around the week:

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa Top Centre’s Good Governance Index; UP Shows Big Improvement

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa have emerged as the top three states in the Good Governance Index 2020-21 issued by the Centre on Saturday while Delhi topped the list of Union Territories (UTs). Gujarat registered an over 12% increase and Goa registered a nearly 25% increase over the indicators recorded by these states in the last index issued in 2019. A big surprise was Uttar Pradesh which has shown incremental growth of nearly 9% over its 2019 performance and in fact secured the top position in the commerce and industry sector, which was one of the 10 sectors of good governance that were covered by the index.

BJP Launches Micro Donation Drive to Become ‘Aatmanirbhar’, PM Modi Chips in with Rs 1,000

On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda launched a micro donation drive in the party’s road to becoming a self-reliant organisation in the service of the nation.Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon chipped in with Rs 1,000 and shared the launch of the donation drive on Twitter. He tweeted, “I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong."

Odisha CM Announces Rs 6,000 Special Covid Assistance for Newspaper Hawkers In a first, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Rs 4.38 crore special Covid assistance for newspaper hawkers. Under this assistance, Rs 6,000 will be provided to each registered hawker in the state. The Department of Information & Public Relations prepared and registered digital databases of 7,300 hawkers. The assistance will be provided by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount will be credited directly to their bank account. Shringla Raises Security Concerns with Myanmar’s Military Junta; Emphasises India’s Interest in Seeing Early Return to Democracy Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has raised matters relating to India’s security in the border areas with Myanmar’s State Administration Council as he made the first high-level outreach to the military junta here during which he emphasized New Delhi’s interest in seeing the country’s early return to democracy and the release of detainees and prisoners. Shringla is here on a two-day working visit, in the first by the top Indian diplomat after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1. The powerful State Administration Council (SAC) is headed by General Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.