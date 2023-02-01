CHANGE LANGUAGE
Presidency University PG Admissions 2023 Begin at wbjeeb.nic.in, Apply by Feb 21

Candidates can register for PUMDET 2023 through the official website- wbjeeb.nic

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) has started the registrations for Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) 2023 for PG Courses. Candidates can register for PUMDET 2023 through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in till February 21, 2023.

The WBJEEB will conduct the common entrance test- PUMDET 2023 for admission in various postgraduate courses including MA, MSc offered by the Presidency University. The PUMDET 2023 exam date is July 9. The examination will be held in the afternoon session from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

Presidency University Admission 2023: Important Dates

- Release of the application forms- January 31, 2023

- Last date to fill the application forms- February 21, 2023

- Online application correction- February 23 to 24, 2023

- Release of admit card- July 1 to 9, 2023 (Tentative)

- Presidency University Entrance Test- July 9 (Tentative) (12 noon to 1:30 pm)

Presidency University Admission 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PUMDET

Step 3: Now, click on Apply for PUMDET 2023 link

Step 4: Register with the required details

Step 5: Log in with the registered ID and password

Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Only those candidates are eligible who have passed the Graduation with Honours/Major in relevant subject, as listed, from any recognized University/Institute in India. There is no upper or lower age limit.

The PUMDET 2023 question paper will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options against each of the questions. There will 50 (fifty) questions in each paper with full marks 100 and the time allotted will be 90 minutes. The exam will be held offline in OMR based. Candidates will have to indicate response to the questions by darkening the appropriate circle/bubble completely with blue/black ink ball point pen.

