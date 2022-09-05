President Droupadi Murmu Climbs Down Stage to Award Differently-Abled Teacher, Wins Hearts

President Droupadi Murmu, left an indelible impression on the hearts of millions of Indians, by her gesture while conferring a National Award to a teacher, who had a limb disability.

At the award ceremony, the president while awarding Uttarakhand-based teacher Pradeep Negi, came down from the stage to greet him and present him the award.

The president’s respectful gesture is being hailed by many, who also have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to appreciate it.

This heartwarming gesture by Hon. @rashtrapatibhvn at the presentation of National Awards to Teachers is a sweet reminder of her humility, rootedness and compassion. President Murmu is an inspiration when it comes to ideal public values. pic.twitter.com/MkgHz0wfNy — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 5, 2022

Pradeep Negi, who is a lecturer is passionate about providing equal educational opportunities to underprivileged children. He has made an enormous efforts for mobilization of society through different awareness programmes, educational visits to students and organized environmental programmes. He has promoted innovative experiments for joyful learning like use of ICT, Blogs and Websites, YouTube channels, TLM, project-based learning, activity orientation and role play method. His creative thinking inspires many and creates a climate for innovation in his school.

President’s gesture has won hearts of people who are calling it a ‘humble’, ‘inspiring’ gestuture.

The President has presented the ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022’ to 46 selected awardees to honor their unique contribution to school education in the country.

At the award ceremony, she recalled the contribution of her own school teachers to her life, due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college. “The school education in India is counted among the world’s largest education systems,” President Murmu said.

Today, India is celebrating its National Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated on September 5 every year which is the birth anniversary of India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee.

