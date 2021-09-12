President Kovind lays Foundation Stone of National Law University

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of National Law University, the new building complex of Allahabad High Court, and advocate chambers in Prayagraj on Saturday. The President also urged to increase the participation of women in the justice system to achieve the inclusive ideals of our constitution and said that efforts should be made to make the justice system less expensive.

President Kovind said that it should be our responsibility that everyone gets justice in time, decisions should be in the language understood by the common man.

“This would be possible only when all stakeholders associated with the judicial system bring necessary changes in their thinking and work culture and become sensitive,” President Kovind added.

While addressing the people at the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the High Court of Allahabad is the largest high court in Asia which is serving justice to 24 crore people of the state.

Stating that the previous government did not even think of fulfilling people’s demand for High Court parking and Law University, he said, “People of the state have waited for too long to get the foundation stone laid for these projects. Today, under the guidance of PM Modi, our government is making all the efforts to bring happiness in the lives of the people and provide them justice.”

Describing the importance of technology, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Today’s era is the digital age. We all have realised its importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Government has sanctioned Rs 70 crore for digitization in subordinate courts, Rs 30 crore for purchase of computers of the High Court, Rs 20 crore for computers in subordinate courts and Rs 18 crore for new laptops of judicial officers.”

The new complex of the Allahabad high court will have multi-level parking that can park over 4000 vehicles, around 2,600 chambers for the lawyers of the court and a state-of-the-art library.

Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad, CM Yogi said, “He had a great relationship with Prayagraj and the National Law University should be dedicated to the memory of Dr Rajendra Prasad.”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, UP governor Anandiben Patel also attended the event. It is to be mentioned that this is the second time in two weeks that the President is making a visit to the state of Uttar Pradesh. President Kovind had earlier on August 26 gone on a four-day visit to the state by a special train, inaugurating multiple projects in the process

