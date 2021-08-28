President Kovind to lay Foundation Stone of Uttar Pradesh's First Ayush University Today

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh’s first Ayush University at Pipri-Tarkulha village in Bhahat block of Gorakhpur district on Saturday (August 28). President Kovind will also inaugurate Guru Gorakhnath University, run by Gorakshapeeth at Sonbarsa Maniram on the historic occasion. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event.

Besides, President Kovind will inaugurate the Nursing College Building, the state-of-the-art, 200-bedded Mahant Digvijaynath Ayurved Hospital, Ayurved College building, Maa Pateshwari Hostel for girl nursing students and Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Guest House.

Based on the ideas of social service and self-reliance, the two new universities will give Purvanchal a new distinctive identity and play a vital role in making Gorakhpur the ‘City of Knowledge’.

President Kovind while participating in the founding week-celebrations of the Maharana Pratap Education Council as the chief guest during his last visit to Gorakhpur on December 10, 2018, had expressed his intention to establish Gorakhpur as the City of Knowledge by 2032, the centenary year of the council that runs four dozen institutes in the state.

Since then, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has always accorded top priority to education and health, has been working on the idea of opening more universities and institutes in the district. Probably this will be the first occasion when the president of the country would be gifting two universities to a district on the same day. In three years and a half from now, UP will see the results of Yogi’s efforts on the education front.

With the addition of these two universities, Gorakhpur will have a total of four universities. Gorakhpur boasts of reputed institutes like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and Madan Mohan Malaviya Technological University. The two new universities are named after Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath.

The Ayush University will be called Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath Uttar Pradesh State Ayush University. Three out of the four universities, which are now going to be established in Gorakhpur, are affiliated to Gorakshapeeth.

