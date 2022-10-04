President Murmu Launches 'herSTART', start-up Platform of Gujarat University for Women

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday launched a start-up platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University. The president is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, her first after becoming the President.

On the second day of her two-day, the president inaugurated ‘Her Start’ an initiative of the varsity for women entrepreneurs.

The President noted that there are more than 450 start-ups working in the campus of Gujarat University. And more than 125 women-led start-ups are being actively supported by this university. Also around 15,000 women entrepreneurs are associated online or offline with this initiative. She said that she was happy to inaugurate a start-up platform dedicated to women entrepreneurs in such a start-up friendly university. She expressed confidence that this platform will not only boost innovation and start-up efforts of women entrepreneurs but also prove to be an effective platform in connecting women entrepreneurs with various government and private enterprises.

She also laid the foundation stones for various projects related to education and tribal development at a function at Gujarat University.

The President said that she was also happy to inaugurate projects like Sainik School, Girls Literacy Residential School and Eklavya Model Residential School related to education, especially girls and tribal education in Gujarat. Because the foundation stone for further strengthening India’s position in science, research and innovation will be built through school education.

On Monday she inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar. She also offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

The President noted that Gujarat has also made significant progress in the field of higher education. While the number of colleges in the state was 775 in 2001-02, in 2020-21 this number increased to more than 3,100. India’s first education quality and monitoring cell, ‘Garima Cell’ has been established in this state for evaluation of higher education. She said that with the effective implementation of ‘Van Bandhu-Kalyan Yojana’, there has been a significant increase in the literacy rate in the tribal society. This scheme has also improved the school dropout rate among tribal students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, father of India’s space program Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, former chairman of ISRO, Dr K. Kasturirangan. and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are alumni of this university.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here