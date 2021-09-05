President to Confer National Teachers Day Awards 2021 Today, Virtually

The Union Ministry of Education (MoE) will be conferring the National Teachers Awards 2021 today, September 5 to 44 selected teachers. The teachers will be awarded virtually this year by President Ram Nath Kovind, from 10:30 am.

Two teachers have been selected for the award from each state including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. This year nine of the awardees are women teachers.

Among the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools, two teachers will be awarded from Rajasthan’s Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Jhunjhunu, and from Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, Delhi.

A teacher from Eklavya model residential school, Bastar, Chhattisgarh also has been selected for the award while one each from Sainik School, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom, Kerala.

The teachers are selected on the basis of several criteria. Only regular teachers and heads of schools are eligible for the award. Contractual Teachers and Shiksha Mitras are not eligible.

As part of the selection process, the teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools had to self-nominate themselves for the national award. Thereafter a committee was set up to shortlist the candidates. On July 31, the shortlisted candidates were intimated by the jury for selection through online or physical interviews. The selection process was conducted from August 4 to 10 and the finalisation of names was completed by August 11. The meritorious teachers were selected by a State level Selection Committees and Central Award Committee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here