Prime Ministers Across the World and Their Education Qualification

Right from studying at University of Oxford to being a tea seller, the prime ministers of the world comes from various backgrounds. Right from the newly elected Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese to the UK PM Boris Johnson, know the educational qualifications of the leaders of the world.

Anthony Albanese – Prime Minister of Australia

The newly elected PM of Australia, Albanese grew up with his mother and maternal grandparents in a Sydney City Council home in the Inner West suburb of Camperdown. He attended St Joseph’s Primary School in Camperdown and later went to St Mary’s Cathedral College. After finishing school, he worked for the Commonwealth Bank for two years. Thereafter, he studied economics at the University of Sydney. He became involved in student politics and was elected to the students’ representative council. He has been elected as the PM of Australia on May 23.

Ranil Wickremesinghe – Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Born in 1949, the new prime minister of Sri Lanka completed his primary and secondary education from the Royal Preparatory School and Royal College, Colombo. He then went to the University of Colombo where he got a law degree. Post his graduation, he took his oath as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka in 1972 and practiced as a lawyer for five years. He has also been a Robert E Wilhelm Fellow at the Center for International Studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He also received an honorary doctorate from the Deakin University, Australia in 2017 for his contributions in brining reforms in economy, education and human rights. He tool the PM position after his predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down on May 9.

Jacinda Ardern – Prime Minister of New Zealand

Born in Hamilton, Ardern grew up in Morrinsville and Murupara. She attended a state school and later studied at Morrinsville College, where she was the student representative on the school’s board of trustees. Ardern attended the University of Waikato, graduating in 2001 with a Bachelor of Communication Studies (BCS) in politics and public relations. She later took a semester abroad at Arizona State University in 2001. She spent time working in the offices of Phil Goff and of Helen Clark as a researcher after graduating from the university.

Narendra Modi – Prime Minister of India

Narendra Damodardas Modi born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, Bombay state which is present-day Gujarat. He is the third of six children born to his parents. As a child, he worked in his father’s tea shop on the Vadnagar railway station platform. He completed his higher secondary education in Vadnagar in 1967.

Sanna Marin – Prime Minister of Finland

Sanna Mirella Marin, born on November 16, 1985 in Helsinki graduated from the Pirkkala High School in 2004. She joined the Social Democratic Youth in 2006 and became its first vice president from 2010 to 2012. She worked in a bakery and as a cashier while studying, graduating with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Administrative Science from the University of Tampere.

Boris Johnson – Prime Minister of UK

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born on June 19, 1964. He attended Winsford Village School, and later joined Primrose Hill Primary School, London. Later, his family moved to Brussels, where he joined the European School. Later, he studied at Ashdown House, a preparatory boarding school in East Sussex. Johnson also got the King’s Scholarship to study at Eton College, a boarding school near Windsor in Berkshire. After his schooling, he went to the University of Oxford.

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada

Justin Trudeau, born on December 25, 1971 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada has been the prime minister of Canada since 2015. After studying at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, he earned a BA in English from McGill University in 1994. He worked as a snowboard instructor while earning a BEd degree from the University of British Columbia in 1998. He was a teacher at a high-school in Vancouver before joining politics.

