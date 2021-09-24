Without Board Exams, Competition Rises for Admission to Private College

With an unprecedented high number of students clearing boards this year without exams, there are a lot more students competing for admissions to higher educational institutes as compared to last year. As a result, many colleges have tweaked their admission process to have a finer assessment in a year where no board exams have been held.

With several state boards’ all pass policy this year, top private colleges are spoilt for choices. Most of the colleges have witnessed a rise in the number of applications this year. To ensure they have the best amongst the lot, colleges are not going by merit lists that is 12th scores rather opting for remote proctored entrance tests or aptitude tests.

“Due to the unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the selection process has been reconfigured so that the students can appear from the safe confines of their home," says Major General Bhaskar Chakravarty, Director Admissions, Amity University.

The selection process at Amity is based on video responses to the questions posted through a video link available on the admission website. Meanwhile, an online proctored interview and creative test are conducted for law, physical education, and fashion and fine arts and design courses respectively.

“Since the pandemic started, we have followed a dynamic admissions process, whereby class 12 results are considered only to determine eligibility, but admissions are eventually based on the entrance exams," says Shiv Nadar University.

The university also has minimum marks criteria for students who are eligible to appear for the entrance test and it ranges from 60-75% depending on the board the students have cleared class 12 from. Shiv Nadar University conducts online exams — SNUSAT and APT for its BA, BSc and BMS programmes. They also accept SAT and ACT scores followed by a personal interview. Those selected by centralised entrance tests like JEE Mains also have to appear for personal interviews.

For their admission process, Ashoka University conducts mandatory aptitude tests and interview rounds. Jindal Global University too holds an entrance test followed by a faculty interview. “For our five-year law and architecture programmes, we admit students through an entrance test as required by their respective regulatory councils. For all our other programmes, we follow a holistic admissions process which includes an application form, an entrance test, and a faculty interview," the varsity says.

More Competition, Limited Seats

OP Jindal Global University has recorded a 67% increase in applications between 2019 and 2020 and an 80% increase in applications between 2020 and 2021. Shiv Nadar University has recorded an increase of nearly 30% in student applications from 2019 to 2021, although it didn’t disclose the actual figure.

For their admissions, Amity University has already received over 80,000 applications in 2021 so far and the process is still on. In 2020, Amity had received over 80,000 applicants while in 2019, it got over one lakh applications. The varsity is expecting more students to apply by October.

“Several students have come up to us stating they are awaiting the Delhi University merit list. Most of these students may not get admitted to DU and then they might enrol in our programmes, thus we are expecting more applicants by October," said Major General Bhaskar Chakravarty from Amity.

He goes on to say that since DU is a government college, the fee structure is very less than that of the private college, hence more students are willing to wait to see if they get admissions into DU.

SRM University, AP too has seen a rise in the applications and this might be due to the online assessment system as a result of the pandemic, says the varsity. “Students do not have to invest extra time and money for going to the test centers and can utilise the time in preparation. Besides, many institutes have offered multiple attempts at the entrance due to which the student has more chances at admission through the same application," says SRM University.

One of the reasons students are opting for private universities is that they consistently follow up the growth and development of students. Semester abroad programmes, entrepreneurial incubators, cutting edge infrastructure, placement training that ensures 100% placement with dream offers, guidance to QS ranked universities are some of the lucrative offers by private colleges, says SRM University.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here