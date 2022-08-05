Private Universities Approved as Institutes of Eminence 3-years Ago Yet to Submit Readiness Report: Education Ministry

The Union Ministry of Education has informed that the private educational institutes, which were reportedly approved as Institutes of Eminence (IoE) three years ago, have not yet submitted their readiness reports. Earlier, in 2017, the Central Government had announced the world-class educational institution’s scheme. Under this scheme, 10 government higher education institutions and 10 private higher education institutions will be given the status of IoE.

As per the UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017, the proposed recognized institutions have to submit their readiness report to the Union Ministry of Education after three years. The report will be considered by the expert committee and recommended to the education ministry based on which they will be declared as reputed institutes.

Replying to a public query, the ministry said that the private educational institutions which have received the proposed approval have not submitted their report.

As many as eight government institutions and three private institutions have been given the special status of reputed institutions. The aim of the scheme is to internationalise Indian education and provide educational and research facilities in India at par with the top 100 universities in the world.

Govt institutions under IoE

— IISc Bengaluru

— IIT Delhi

— IIT Bombay

— IIT Madras

— IIT Kharagpur

— University of Delhi

— Banaras Hindu University

— University of Hyderabad

Private universities under IoE

— Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani, Rajasthan

— Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka

— OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana

In addition to the above private institutes, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Amrita Viswa Vidyapeedam, Coimbatore, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Kalinga Technical Education, Bhubaneswar and Bharti Institute, Mohali have given approval to as reputed institutes (Letter of Intent) by the education ministry.

