Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Private Universities to Hold Undergraduate, Postgraduate Exams from June 20 Onwards

As per the report, private and autonomous institutions in Telangana will be conducting exams from June 20 onwards. The colleges that intend to hold online examinations have also issued guidelines pertaining to it.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Private Universities to Hold Undergraduate, Postgraduate Exams from June 20 Onwards
Image for representational purposes.

The decision regarding conducting exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in state universities had to be assessed after SSC examinations were held. However, due to the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic, the government of Telangana has decided to promote SSC students without conducting any exams.

According to a report published in The Times Of India, some colleges after reviewing the situation have decided to conduct examinations.

As per the report, private and autonomous institutions in Telangana will be conducting exams from June 20 onwards. The colleges that intend to hold online examinations have also issued guidelines pertaining to it.

However, this decision has been challenged by the Telangana unit of National Students Union of India in the court. The group has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, wherein they have challenged the decision of conducting exams from June 20.

Professor Sriram Venkatesh, controller of examination, Osmania University told The Times of India, “In the standing committee meeting held on June 6, all other guidelines issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education were approved. However, as far the undergraduate/PG exams are concerned, we have decided not to conduct any exams in June and review the situation”.

Meanwhile, most universities including Aligarh Muslim University, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia have either chosen to cancel the exams for all students except for the ones in final year or are conducting online open book exams.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading