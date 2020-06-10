Private Universities to Hold Undergraduate, Postgraduate Exams from June 20 Onwards

The decision regarding conducting exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in state universities had to be assessed after SSC examinations were held. However, due to the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic, the government of Telangana has decided to promote SSC students without conducting any exams.

According to a report published in The Times Of India, some colleges after reviewing the situation have decided to conduct examinations.

As per the report, private and autonomous institutions in Telangana will be conducting exams from June 20 onwards. The colleges that intend to hold online examinations have also issued guidelines pertaining to it.

However, this decision has been challenged by the Telangana unit of National Students Union of India in the court. The group has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, wherein they have challenged the decision of conducting exams from June 20.

Professor Sriram Venkatesh, controller of examination, Osmania University told The Times of India, “In the standing committee meeting held on June 6, all other guidelines issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education were approved. However, as far the undergraduate/PG exams are concerned, we have decided not to conduct any exams in June and review the situation”.

Meanwhile, most universities including Aligarh Muslim University, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia have either chosen to cancel the exams for all students except for the ones in final year or are conducting online open book exams.