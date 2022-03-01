Private University Chancellor Shot at in Uttar Pradesh

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan said attempts are on to nab those involved in the attack.

Chancellor of Bareilly International University Dr Keshav Kumar Agarwal was shot at by two bike-borne men in Baradari area, police said on Sunday. Dr Agarwal, a renowned surgeon, was returning from a temple on Saturday night when the two men opened fire at him near Ekta crossing, they said. The bullet hit his jaw. He is undergoing treatment, the police said. Senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan said attempts are on to nab those involved in the attack.

first published:March 01, 2022, 10:54 IST