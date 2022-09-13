Priyanka Gandhi Supports Allahabad University Fee Hike Protest, Call BJP Anti-Youth

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has joined the Allahabad University students’ protest. A group of students under the banner of ‘Chhatrasangh Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti’ are protesting the fee hike at Allahabad University. The university has increased undergraduate fees by almost 400 times.

Supporting the students Vadra said, “The 400% fee hike by the Allahabad University is another anti-youth move by the BJP government.” She added that children from ordinary families from UP and Bihar study the university and “by increasing the fees, the government will take away a major source of education from these youth”.

She has sought immediate withdrawal of the decision. “The government should immediately withdraw the decision of increasing the fees after listening to the students,” she wrote in a Tweet.

इलाहाबाद विवि में 400% फीस वृद्धि भाजपा सरकार का एक और युवा विरोधी कदम है। यहां यूपी-बिहार के साधारण परिवारों के बच्चे पढ़ने आते हैं। फीस वृद्धि कर सरकार इन युवाओं से शिक्षा का एक बड़ा जरिया छीन लेगी। सरकार को छात्र-छात्राओं की बात सुनकर फीस वृद्धि का फैसला तुरंत वापस लेना चाहिए pic.twitter.com/Z28494Oxw5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2022



President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav too supported students. Calling student unions “primary part of democracy”, Yadav said the treatment of university against the protesting students “is a symbol of hopelessness from the BJP government”.

छात्रसंघ लोकतंत्र की प्राइमरी होते हैं। इलाहाबाद विवि में छात्रसंघ बहाली की मांग हेतु 783 दिनों से क्रमिक अनशन व 400% फीस वृद्धि के विरोध में 7 दिनों से बैठे छात्र आमरण अनशन के समर्थन में विवि परिसर में निकाला गया ‘छात्र जन आक्रोश मार्च’ भाजपा सरकार से नाउम्मीदगी का प्रतीक है। pic.twitter.com/K366QDBIWt — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Allahabad University officials alleged that protesting student leaders had a meeting with two British High Commission officials. The university said that this is a violation of protocol and the Union Education Ministry, the Prayagraj district administration and the divisional commissioner have been informed about the matter. According to the varsity spokesperson, two officials of the British High Commission met students on August 29 without informing the university administration and urged them to avail the facilities offered by the British government. They also met some students protesting the fee hike in the university.

