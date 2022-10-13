Prof MV Kartikeyan Takes Charge as Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram

Prof M V Kartikeyan took charge as the new Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM

Kancheepuram), Central Government ‘Institute of National Importance’ located near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Prof. Kartikeyan took over the charge from Prof. DVLN Somayajulu, Director, IIITDM Kurnool, who was appointed as the interim Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram in August 2021.

Prof M V Kartikeyan is a professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee and was on deputation to IIT-Tirupati. An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IITBHU, he received his Master’s degree in 1985 and Ph.D. in 1992. He was a Research Scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani from 1989 to 2001.

Prior to joining IIT Roorkee in 2003, he was with the Institute for Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany.

Prof. Kartikeyan is a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hildegard–Maier Research Fellowship for Electrical Sciences. He has a distinguished academic career spanning over 33 years and is a Fellow of IEEE, IET, IETE, IE, VEDAS, and a member of EuMA, and PSSI.

He is the principal author of five books. He has published more than 350 research papers in peer reviewed transactions/journals and conferences. His current research interests include high power millimeter wave and terahertz sources; RF Circuits, Antennas and Systems; Metamaterials and fractals; Computational Electromagnetics; and RF and microwave design with soft computing and machine learning techniques.

As an administrator at IIT Rookee, Prof. Kartikeyan served as the Associate Dean – Faculty Affairs, Chairman – Library Advisory Committee, Academic Chairperson – Electronics & ICT Academy, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Head of the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Head of the Institute Computer Center. He served as a Dean, Faculty Affairs at IIT-Tirupati.

Taking over the charge as the Director, Prof Kartikeyan said that his efforts will be to improve the academic and research ambience of the institute. He emphasized the significance of securing more sponsored projects, quality publications and patents.

