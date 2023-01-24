Professor Bharat Bhasker Appointed as IIM Ahmedabad Director

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, has announced the appointment of Professor Bharat Bhasker as its director. Professor Bhasker, who currently holds the position of Professor of Information Technology and Systems at IIM Lucknow, will take charge as IIMA director on March 1. “I would like to congratulate and welcome Professor Bharat Bhasker as the new Director of IIMA,” Mr Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, IIMA Board of Governors said in an official notice.

The appointment of the new director was announced after a meeting of the IIMA Board of Governors on Monday, January 23. The term of incumbent director Errol D’souza is set to conclude on January 31. The Board of Governors has appointed professor Arindam Banerjee as the director in charge from February 1 to 28.

There were thirteen candidates who were short-listed for the post of IIMA director, out of which, Professor Bhasker was selected. The IIMA Board of Governors followed a rigorous process for the selection of the director. Based on the committee’s approval, the board announced the appointment of Bharat Bhasker as the next director of the IIMA.

Professor Bhasker is a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) graduate from IIT Roorkee, professor Bhasker got his Master of Science (MS) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA. He served as the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur from March 2017 to March 2022.

Before he joined IIM Raipur, professor Bhasker was associated with IIM Lucknow for more than two decades in various departments, (which also includes the acting director for a period of five months in 2015). He also served as the Dean of Planning and Development at IIM Sirmaur from the year 2003 to 2005.

Professor Bhasker has also been a visiting professor at ESSEC International Business School in Paris, France, and the University of Texas, Dallas, USA. He has also held senior positions with multiple renowned organisations like NASA, SYBASE Inc, Goddard Space Flight Center, and MDL Information Systems among others. His dedication and hard work made him a distinguished professor at Chung-Ang University, Seoul, Korea, a committed research professor at the University of California, Riverside, USA, and assistant faculty at Information Systems, Univ. of Maryland, College Park.

