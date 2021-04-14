Promote Students Based on Internal Assessment, Cancel Offline Board Exams: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has joined the online protest of students and several academicians demanding the cancellation of board exams. The actor took to Twitter asking “everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times". He said that instead of exams, students should be promoted based on internal assessment.

“I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021," wrote the actor.

The Tweet was supported by a video message in which Sood said that students are not ready to appear for the exams amid the pandemic and an alternate mode of assessment needs to be explored. He added that we need to “support" students.

Most of the boards have postponed their exams and the current academic year is being postponed. The government had also asked central and state-level boards to reduce their syllabus for the students of the current academic year students. Most part of the current academic session was held digitally. Many students, especially those who did not have access to devices and students from remote areas with limited internet access, have not been able to attend all the classes. Many students had demanded for delayed classes.

Several academicians and politicians have also demanded the same. Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on Twitter, “It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres.”

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank seeking a uniform policy for class 10 and 12 Board exams across states and boards. All these students come in an age group that has not been allowed to be vaccinated by the Union Health Ministry. The exams due in a few days will have millions of students and their families, their teacher, invigilators, non-teaching staff at a high risk considering the virulence of the current pandemic,” the letter stated.

