Pronunciation Problem for 62% of IELTS Aspirants, 33% Watch Hollywood Films to Improve Listening Skill: Survey

Around 62 per cent of International English Language Testing System (IELTS) aspirants consider pronunciation their biggest problem, claims LeapScholar’s report on Indians’ English language abilities. Indian students still have difficulty holding fluent conversations in English, it said.

According to the survey, that saw a participation of 60,000 Indians aspiring to take the IELTS, there are several challenges Indians face in their English spoken and listening skills. Students have a hard time seeing the relevance of academic English as compared to everyday conversational English.

The survey also revealed that vocabulary and fluency are challenges in speaking and writing tests. The most difficult aspect of reading was concentration for 37 per cent of candidates, followed by understanding for 36 per cent. In the speaking test, 27 per cent perceived they could improve their vocabulary and confidence the most.

The report adds that 56 per cent of IELTS aspirants want to work on improving their listening skills, one of the main elements of IELTS. More than 42 per cent of respondents said they practice sample tests to learn global accents, while 33 per cent said they watch Hollywood movies and TV shows to improve their understanding. Around 68 per cent of Indians prefer to learn IELTS online rather than through physical coaching.

Commenting on the survey, Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder of LeapScholar said, “With the spike in students aspiring to study abroad, fluency and command over the English language is critical and of utmost importance. In today’s globalized world, English serves as a medium of intra-national and international communication. The insightful findings of the survey throw light on the pulse and dynamics of the entire IELTS preparation journey of an Indian student. From physical coaching centres to having the entire process end to end online, students truly love the platform approach to solving accessibility with better convenience and top quality mentorship.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.