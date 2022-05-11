Proposal to Teach Math in Assamese in State Govt Schools, Focus on Hybrid System

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed that mathematics be taught in Assamese at government medium schools. Hindi and English will also be focused on in an equal manner so that students of vernacular medium can compete at national and international levels, the CM added.

There is also a proposal for hybrid model education system in Assam, the Chief Minister informed. Further, at Gordon School of Nalbari, students will be taught in English along with Assamese. This will act as an experimentation to check both languages can be taught simultaneously and how students are able to take it.

Even states like Maharashtra and Goa will be providing free online access to curriculum-linked educational content across government schools of Maharashtra and Goa in regional language. More than 10,000 students from classes 5 to 10 will be provided with free access to a web and mobile app platform to get access to online content in the local language.

Earlier, the Centre had proposed to make Hindi compulsory till class 10. However, several students from North-East said that it will create disharmony. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), a conglomeration of eight students’ bodies, has said that making Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the region, will be detrimental for indigenous languages and create disharmony. It could be kept as an optional subject.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NESO said that it is understood that the Hindi language accounts for approximately 40-43 per cent of native speakers in India. But there is a plethora of other native languages in the country, which are rich, thriving and vibrant in their own perspectives, giving India an image of a diverse and multilingual nation, the organisation said.

