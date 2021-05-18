PSEB 10th, 8th Result LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Issues Marksheets at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th, 8th Result LIVE Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the board exam results for over 6.28 lakh students including 3,21,163 students from class 10 and 3,07,272 students from class 8. While the result was declared on Monday, students will be able to check their marks today at the official website, pseb.ac.in.

This year, the result is being announced on the basis of internal assessment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained by them, they can apply to appear for a written exam at a later stage. Class 8 can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in and class 10 students can write to matricsecrecy.pseb.punjab.gov.in.

To pass class 8, and class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate barring Punjabi and Punjab history and culture subjects in which passing marks are 25.