PSEB 10th, 8th Result LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Issues Marksheets at pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th, 8th Result LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Issues Marksheets at pseb.ac.in

News18.com | May 18, 2021, 07:38 IST
PSEB 10th, 8th Result LIVE Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the board exam results for over 6.28 lakh students including 3,21,163 students from class 10 and 3,07,272 students from class 8. While the result was declared on Monday, students will be able to check their marks today at the official website, pseb.ac.in.

This year, the result is being announced on the basis of internal assessment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained by them, they can apply to appear for a written exam at a later stage. Class 8 can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in and class 10 students can write to matricsecrecy.pseb.punjab.gov.in.

To pass class 8, and class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate barring Punjabi and Punjab history and culture subjects in which passing marks are 25.

May 18, 2021 07:38 (IST)

PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 8th Result 2021: How to download marksheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the marksheet / result link on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in using details
Step 4: Marksheet will be available, download.

May 18, 2021 07:35 (IST)

PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 8th Result 2021: When and Where to Download Marksheet

Students can download their marks memo or mark sheets from the official website, pseb.ac.in. As per the official statement by the Punjab Board, a link containing marksheets of over six lakh students will be available at the official website from 8 am onwards. Students will need to log-in using their credentials. They can print it out to keep a hard copy with them.

May 18, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Punjab Board 8th, 10th Marksheets today

While the result was declared on May 17, it will be available for students to check their marks from today - May 18 onwards. The result will be uploaded at the website from 8 am onwards. Students need to check their marks at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB to release Punjab Board 10th, 8th Result 2021 at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th, 8th Result LIVE Updates: Punjab has become the second state to release the result of state board exams. Bihar had become the first this year as it has been for the past two years as well. Punjab Board conducts Board exams for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. While the result of classes 8 and 10 has been declared, that of class 5 is not out yet. Further, the board is yet to decide regarding the class 12 boards.

