PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Marksheets at pseb.ac.in Soon, Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be announcing the results for the Punjab Board class 10 board exams today. Over 3.25 lakh students will be checking their results. The Punjab Board 10th results will be first announced via a press conference after which the link to check marks will be available online. The link will go live at the official website pseb.ac.in. Usually, the link to check Read More
Punjab Board will be releasing the merit list after two years. PSEB had not released the merit list for the past two years as exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the board had to opt for an alternative mode of assessment. This will be after over 2 years PSEB will issue a toppers list including names and marks obtained by top-ranking students.
Meet students who have obtained top ranks in Punjab Board 12th results announced recently –
First – Arshdeep Kaur 497/500 marks
Second – Arshpreet Kaur 497/500 marks
Third – Kulwinder Kaur 497/500 marks
Since the Punjab Class 10 exams were held twice this year, the term 1 results have already been announced and now term 2 results will be out today. The final result will be based on term 1 and term 2 results combined. The PSEB 10th result formula is expected to be the same as the PSEB 12th. It is likely that 40% weightage will be given to marks obtained in each term and 20% to the internal or practicals.
Students need to keep their admit card handy to check marks. The roll number mentioned on the admit card will be needed to check results. Further, after checking results online students can also tally the information with that mentioned on admit card to rule out any error.
To pass, students need at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.
Punjab Board result will be declared online and the link to check marks too will be activated in online mode. Students will be able to download their PSEB mark sheets from these official websites –
— pseb.ac.in
— indiaresult.com
— punjab.indiareuslts.com
Punjab Board 10th results will be announced today, June 5. The result will be announced via a press conference at 12:15 PM and a link to check marks can be expected to live by evening. Usually, the link to download mark sheets is activated towards evening.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website — digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: If you have made an account on the app, log in using your credentials
Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, choose PSEB
Step 4: Select the Punjab Board 10th exam result 2022 category.
Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will appear on your screen.
Step 1: Open the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Now go to the ‘Result’ tab on the home page
Step 3: Next, click on the link to ‘PSEB Class 10 Result 2022’
Step 4: Submit the required credentials such as your roll number
Step 5: Once done you will be redirected to the webpage carrying your Class 10 scores
Step 6: Download and take a printout of your marksheet for further use
The pass percentage of the Punjab Board is likely to decline. Last year, board exams were not held and PSEB announced results based on last year’s marks and internal assessments. Based on alternative assessments, PSEB obtained the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.93%. In 2020 too, PSEB promoted all students without exams due to the pandemic. It is unlikely for Punjab Board to maintain the near 100% pass percentage this year too.
To check the result for Class 10, type PB10roll number in the message tab and send it to 5676750 In a short while, you will receive an SMS with your subject-wise marks.
Getting a hard copy of the PSEB marks sheet is not mandatory. Punjab Board claims that students can use their online result for future purposes and taking the offline mark sheet from board is not necessary. For those seeking marksheets from PSEB will have to pay Rs 800 from all the students who want to get the hard copy of class 10 and 12 results. PSEB Chairman, Dr Yograj has informed that the soft copy of the result will be available free of cost to the students through the DigiLocker app and it is not compulsory for the students to opt for the hard copy.
To ensure your online result is correct, students need to verify the information given on it. Basic things to check include –
— Name, personal information
— Marks Calculation
— Percentage Calculation
— Pass / Fail status
— Spellings
Students need to keep their admit card handy to check marks. The roll number mentioned on the admit card will be needed to check results. Further, after checking results online students can also tally the information with that mentioned on admit card to rule out any error.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|99.93%
|2020
|100%
|2019
|85.56%
|2018
|59.47%
Students who could not obtain the minimum marks enough to pass the exams still have multiple options. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have to take the compartment exams. On clearing compartment exams students will be considered as pass. Students who fail in all subjects, however, will have to repeat a year.
When: Punjab Board will declare the results today, July 5. The press conference to announce marks will start at 12:15 PM after which students will be able to check their results
Websites: Since its an online result, it is curcial that students have the right resources. Students can check results at pseb.ac.in or examresult.nic.in.
Passing Marks: Only those students who obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall will be considered to have passed the Punjab Board 10th results.
The Punjab Board officials have confirmed that the PSEB 10th results will be announced at 12:15 PM on July 5. Over 3.25 lakh students who registered for the exams can check their scores today at pseb.ac.in.
Punjab Board conducted both class 10 and class 12 board exams in two terms this year. The PSEB 12th results have been announced and class 10 results are anticipated. Punjab Board had given 40% weightage to each term while announcing the class 12 results and the remaining 20% weightage was given to internal assessment. For class 10 as well, a similar formula is likely to be followed.
PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates: From PSEB official websites to Punjab Board 10th result date and time confirmation, from a direct link to check PSEB marks to Punjab Board toppers. Here is all you need to know about Punjab Board 10th results 2022. If you have any questions related to results or college admissions, or what us to look into an issue, write to us at @news18dotcom.
