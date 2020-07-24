PSEB 12 Results 2020: 1,204 Govt Schools in Punjab Delivered 100% Pass Percentage

PSEB 12 Results 2020 | The performance of government schools in board exams has improved compared to last year. The Punjab School Education Department has stated that 1,204 government schools in the state have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in Class 12 exams. The board attributed this to the Sikhiya Sudhar Muhim that has been in place for three years.

This year, the overall pass percentage in government schools was 94.32, while in 2019, it was 88.14.

There are 1,903 Government Senior Secondary Schools in Punjab. Out of 116 government schools in Amritsar, 72 achieved cent per cent pass percentage. Similarly, 92 out of 127 in Bathinda, 25 out of 46 in Barnala, 31 out of 44 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 36 out of 42 in Faridkot, 41 out of 63 in Ferozepur, 38 out of 75 in Fazilka, 72 out of 116 in Gurdaspur, 78 out of 130 in Hoshiarpur, 111 out of 152 in Jalandhar, 47 out of 62 in Kapurthala delivered 100 per cent pass percentage.

Government schools in other districts also performed well with many of them posting 100 per cent results. In Ludhiana, 108 out of 181 government schools registered 100 per cent pass percentage. Similarly, 41 out of 72 in Mansa, 50 out of 82 in Moga, 27 out of 47 in Pathankot, 66 out of 109 in Patiala, 35 out of 55 in Rupnagar, 28 out of 46 in SAS Nagar, 70 out of 123 in Sangrur, 38 out of 51 in SBS Nagar, 57 out of 86 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, and 41 out of 78 in Tarn Taran delivered cent per cent results.

While the pass percentage in schools in Punjab has improved by 6.18 per cent, it has increased by 3.76 per cent in government schools in Delhi compared to last year.

The education department had come up with a Smart Schools campaign a couple of years back. It launched Mission Cent Percent in 2019.